Residents are being evacuated following reports a dam is expected to fail.
Breaking

EMERGENCY WARNING: Dam failure predicted

14th Feb 2020 11:30 PM

An Emergency Alert has been issued by the Southern Downs Regional Council to residents in part of Talgai.

Bolzan Quarry Dam is expected to fail. Dam failure will result in dangerous downstream flooding in low lying areas between Talgai West Road and Dalrymple Creek Road, Talgai.

Residents need to act to protect life, leave now and move to higher ground.

Those evacuating have been urged to leave immediately and stay with family and friends in a safe area. An evacuation centre is also open at Warwick Christian College, 70 Horsman Road, Warwick. 

Anyone in an emergency situation should call triple-0 immediately. 

