Emergency support program expanded for everyone

MORE people than ever people are in need of some kind of support.

Whether it be clothes, food or petrol, making ends in meet in the time of COVID-19 hasn’t been an easy task for everyone.

A record number are out of work, with some facing a reality they’ve never had to contend with.

There is help out there according to Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre’s Skye Sattler.

The not-for-profit is urging people to not be too proud and seek help if they’re in need.

“If anyone has lost hours or lost their job and need a little financial support whether it’s for food, petrol, the chemist or just everyday bills – we are here,” she said.

With a growing number of people out of work, GBNC has opened up their emergency relief program to a wider array of individuals.

“We’ve opened it up to all people, not just those on Centrelink payments,” Ms Sattler said.

“As long as they can bring in a stand down letter or something that shows they’ve lost hours we’ll try help.”

Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre and St Vincent de Paul both offer the support, in alternate months.

“We’ve been doing this for quite a long time but we’ve only opened it little more this month

”We can give out all sorts of vouchers. For things like petrol, IGA, the chemist, Telstra or we can refer people to our food support program.

“There’s quite a lot we can assist with.

Despite the societal problems we’re currently faced with, Ms Sattler says they haven’t seen a drastic jump in people calling for help.

“We were expecting we would be a lot busier but it’s been extremely quiet,” she said.

“All the staff are a bit gobsmacked by it.

“We don’t know if people are staying at home because of the restrictions and not coming to see us.”

Perhaps it’s pride, she said.

“I think there’s people who maybe never needed help in the past and don’t know how to ask or where to go or are just a bit too proud.

“We’re not even seeing much of the regulars.”

Which is a predicament that has Ms Sattler a little worried.

They plan to expand the program to a wider area in June.

“Just reach out to us. We’re here to help.”

To get in touch with GBNC about the emergency relief phone 0472 795 935.

Their lines are open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10-11.30am just for that specific purpose.

To speak to someone face-to-face, the centre is located at 8 Corundum St.