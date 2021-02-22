Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Initial reports suggest a kite surfer failed to resurface in the water after having difficulties at Blacks Beach about 4.25pm.
Initial reports suggest a kite surfer failed to resurface in the water after having difficulties at Blacks Beach about 4.25pm.
Breaking

Emergency services rush to reports of swimmers in distress

Tara Miko
22nd Feb 2021 4:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics are responding to reports of two swimmers in distress at a popular Mackay beach this afternoon.

Initial reports suggest a kite surfer failed to resurface in the water after having difficulties at Blacks Beach about 4.25pm.

A second person was also reportedly in distress in the water but reports from the incident were unclear.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were en route to the beach off Burke St.

The Eimeo Surf Life Saving Club was also called in to assist with a possible water search.

It is believed the two people had since emerged from the water.

blacks beach eimeo surf life saving club mackay beaches
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Beat the silent enemy’: Hope as vaccine rollout begins

        Premium Content ‘Beat the silent enemy’: Hope as vaccine rollout begins

        News Southern Downs mayor weighs possibility of using council facilities for coronavirus vaccine as nearby councils begin rollout.

        Inland Rail could ‘annihilate’ Southern Downs family farm

        Premium Content Inland Rail could ‘annihilate’ Southern Downs family farm

        News ‘It’s saying if you do everything right to get your piece of paradise, someone...

        Initials kickstart six-year mission to remember war heroes

        Premium Content Initials kickstart six-year mission to remember war heroes

        News LEST WE FORGET: A painstaking journey to immortalise Stanthorpe’s WWI soldiers has...

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton