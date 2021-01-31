Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged over alleged ‘stabbing’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
30th Jan 2021 10:50 AM | Updated: 5:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.30PM: A 38-year-old Woorabinda woman has been charged after an alleged fight left a woman in her 40s injured on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the woman had been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive weapon, serious assault with intent to commit a crime, commit public nuisance and obstruct police officer.

She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 1.

INITIAL: Police have responded to reports of an alleged wounding at Woorabinda on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at 9.40am.

Initial reports suggested at least one person had allegedly been "stabbed".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said injuries hadn't been verified, but it appeared at least one person had lacerations to their arm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person had been transported to Woorabinda Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

alleged wounding woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather La Nina may be past its peak but Australia’s wet summer is set to stretch into autumn, particularly in northeast Queensland, while above-average night temperatures will...

        Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        Premium Content Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        News Qld public housing: One in six homes subject of complaints

        Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        Premium Content Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        News Josh Frydenberg hits back at demand for JobKeeper extension

        Producer perseverance on full display in 2021 Show

        Premium Content Producer perseverance on full display in 2021 Show

        News ONE SLEEP TO GO: Fruit/vegetable farmers prime their pickings as countdown to...