Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet landing at RAAF Base Amberley. FILE PICTURE
A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet landing at RAAF Base Amberley. FILE PICTURE
News

Emergency incident during Amberley takeoff

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
8th Dec 2020 4:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An emergency incident involving a military aircraft has occurred at the Royal Australian Air Force military base in Amberley this afternoon.

Online reports suggest a plane has been damaged during takeoff at the base, about 50km southwest of Brisbane.

The Department of Defence this afternoon confirmed an incident had occurred, but would not comment on the specifics of the incident.

"Defence can confirm that an incident involving an Air Force aircraft has occurred at RAAF Base Amberley," a Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"The aircrew of that aircraft are safe and no other personnel were involved in the incident.

"Defence's first priority is the safety of personnel at RAAF Base Amberley. Defence will provide more information once the immediate actions associated with the incident are completed.

"The cause of the incident is not known at this time and will be subject to investigation."

More to come.

Originally published as Emergency incident during Amberley takeoff

amberley air base editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Queensland state schools have issued more than 370,000 suspensions over five years – a figure that is “way too high” according to an education expert.

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Stanthorpe

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Stanthorpe

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Stanthorpe

        FIRST LOOK: New pet-friendly farmstay, tourist park

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: New pet-friendly farmstay, tourist park

        News The move into tourism was part of this Southern Downs family’s mission to diversify...

        Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

        Premium Content Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

        News Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are all expected within the...