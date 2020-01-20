‘Embarrassing’ bikini pic sparks uproar

A former Miss Universe Australia winner has been left speechless after her bikini photo became the target of a cruel social media troll.

Olivia Molly Rogers, who took home the prestigious beauty pageant title in 2017, recently shared a photo of herself rocking a white bikini while on holiday in WA.

"Poolside in Perth with all the essentials," Olivia wrote. "Sunscreen, hat, sunnies & rose (ft. some blotchy fake tan)."

However just hours later, Olivia took to her Instagram Stories to share a response she'd had from one of her 139,000 followers.

Olivia Molly Rogers was left speechless when her bikini photo became the target of an online troll. Picture: Instagram / Olivia Molly Rogers



"You're too fat to be on Instagram. You should take this down it's embarrassing," it read.

Clearly shocked, Olivia said she didn't "quite know what to say right now" - alongside a snapshot of the offending remark that had been sent to her privately.

Genuine fans leapt to her defence, with one sharing it in the Shameless Podcast Community Facebook group, labelling it "horrible".

This photo of the former Miss Universe Australia was labelled ‘fat’ by a cruel commenter – but Olivia’s fans quickly leapt to her defence. Picture: Instagram / Olivia Molly Rogers

"How are things like this still happening in 2020? Knowing Olivia has a history of body image issues, and is quite vocal about it, what possesses a person to be this horrible?" the commenter wrote. "I honestly just want to hug her."

"Screw whichever troll wrote this! Sad sad little person looking for a response from a young woman killing it in life. I think she looks absolutely stunning," another said.

A third said: "Absolutely horrible and not on, good on Olivia for calling them out!!"

Other users called the act an "absolute disgrace", "awful" and "jealous", while some asked if the comment was a "joke".

One fan described the comments as ‘horrible’ and asked how behaviour like this still occurred in 2020. Picture: Instagram / Olivia Molly Rogers

Olivia, a member of the group, said sadly it was a genuine remark, later going into more detail on Instagram - calling it "absolutely disgusting and disgraceful".

"People who comment things like that are a big part of the reason young girls develop issues with their weight and bodies," she said.

"They are a big part of the reason I had an eating disorder for 6+ years.

"I am a size 8 which usually is irrelevant to the conversation, but if I am being called fat as a size 8, imagine your size 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 woman and the comments they receive."

The Adelaide model won her Miss Universe Australia crown in 2017 and went on to compete in the international round in Las Vegas. Picture: Instagram

Olivia has always been vocal about wanting to be a health and happiness role model for other women. She celebrated winning her Miss Universe Australia crown with a glass of champagne and a Big Mac.

During her time on stage she also opened up about her "disordered eating", revealing her weight once dropped below 49kg, and she knew she was "in trouble".

"For my height (173cm) that's just not OK and it was all to look good in a photo and for what … I wasn't happy," she said.

