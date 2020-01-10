Elton John, Sheeran and Pink top names for Sound Relief

Ed Sheeran, Pink and Elton John are at the top of the list to headline a charity concert for bushfire victims.

Charity concert Sound Relief is set extend to concerts in five cities in March, as well as a show in New Zealand.

Talking to ABC, promoter Michael Gudinski said he has yet to confirm any acts.

"I've got no one signed up but two people at the top of my list are Sir Elton (John) who has spent so much time here and is such a generous person, he's already donated a million bucks, and his little mate Ed Sheeran."

Elton John finishes his Australian tour on March 7, and doesn't resume touring until late March in the USA.

Sheeran, who broke the record for most tickets sold on a single tour of Australia and New Zealand last year, is currently on a break.

However he has a close relationship with Gudinski - and Australia.

"I've had notes from Ed Sheeran, who is so special in this market," Gudinski said

"Bruce Springsteen's management sent me a note. I know how many people love and respect that guy and how serious his music is".

Gudinski confirmed Sound Relief will be organised with multiple promoters including his own Frontier, Chugg Entertainment, Live Nation, Secret Sounds and IMC.

"For the first time ever we are actually combining together with Live Nation and some of a couple of other promoters. This is beyond competition so let's just get down and do it. I think it will be bigger than ever."

He also hinted at two other possible superstar acts.

"Pink is a phenomenon here, Kylie (Minogue). It's too early to tell you the line-up".

The original Sound Relief was held in Sydney and Melbourne in 2009 and raised $8 million dollars.

Sound Relief relaunched on social media this week, with the full line-up, dates and venues expected to be announced shortly.

It featured Midnight Oil, Split Enz, Hunters & Collectors, Kylie Minogue, Kings of Leon, Paul Kelly, Jack Johnson, Icehouse, Barry Gibb, Coldplay, Taylor Swift and more.

Promoter TEG Dainty are running Sydney-only Fire Fight Australia concert, to be held on February 16 at ANZ Stadium, with Queen and Adam Lambert expected to headline and Michael Buble also predicted to perform, as well as Hilltop Hoods and Delta Goodrem.