Elon Musk’s baby name banned

Elon Musk and Grimes can't call their baby X Æ A-12 as California law bans symbols in names, according to reports.

The Tesla boss and his Canadian singer partner revealed the unusual moniker after announcing their baby news on social media this week.

But the couple may not be able to get their child's chosen name registered after hitting a legal hitch, TMZ reports.

It is against the law in California - where the baby was born - to include numbers or symbols in a name, according to a supervisor at the Department of Public Health Vital Records Office in Los Angeles.

The law states names must only include the 26 letters of the English alphabet.

But the name the new parents were apparently hoping for does not meet that criteria, having only two actual letters in it.

Grimes, 32, a Canadian singer - whose real name is Claire Boucher - took to Twitter this week to apparently confirm their newborn would carry the name "X Æ A-12".

She tweeted on Tuesday evening to explain, writing: "X, the unknown variable.

"Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).

"A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song)."

When later asked about how the baby was doing, Musk told one curious fan X Æ A-12 was "happy, healthy and cute as a button," followed by a smiley face.

Elon Musk and Grimes posted this picture of the baby using a tattoo filter. The baby’s name is X Æ A-12 Musk. Picture: Twitter

The bizarre name revelation came after the Tesla CEO, 48, posted a snap of the sleeping baby using a face tattoo filter, as well as one of him cradling the newborn at the hospital on Twitter.

The South African tech mogul, who has five sons from his previous marriage, could be seen cuddling his infant son, who was swaddled in blankets.

Earlier, when Elon's followers pressed him for a name, he had apparently joked that the newborn is called "X Æ A-12 Musk," which Grimes seemed to confirm.

The name, which may be pronounced X-Ash-A12, appeared to be partially inspired by one of the songs from Grimes' last album - 4ÆM.

She gave birth to their baby on Monday, with Elon announcing that she and the baby "are all good".

The Canadian native announced she was pregnant back in January with a photo in which a baby appeared to be superimposed on her stomach.

She wrote: "I thought about censoring them [her nipples] for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples.

"Plus being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is."

Musk and his son. Picture: Twitter

It is Grimes' first child, while Musk already has five children of his own - Griffin, Kai, Xavier, Saxon, and Damien. Musk also had a son Nevada who died of SIDS in infancy.

The birth of their baby coincides with Musk announcing in a series of bizarre tweets on Friday he would sell "almost all" of his physical possessions and "will own no house".

He admitted to his 33 million followers that Grimes is "mad at him" for selling off his stuff while she gives birth to their first child together.

Elon - who has taken a pay cut amid the coronavirus crisis - appeared to send a caveat about the second home to future buyers on Twitter.

"Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder's old house. I cannot be torn down or lose any (sic) its soul," Musk tweeted.

