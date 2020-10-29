Elly breaks down during brutal roasting

The Bachelorette's Elly breaks down in tears on Thursday night while being roasted by a frontrunner's brother who's very unimpressed by the lack of skydiving dates this season.

Obviously we're on the brother's side. The only reason anyone would go on this show is to get a Red Balloon skydiving experience and free cheese.

Thursday night is the first of two home town bonanza episodes and it's as torturous as it sounds. The only upside is COVID has grounded them all in Sydney so we're not having to watch them all Jetstar out to the regions.

Joe's family drives their 4WD in from the farm to meet Elly at the Bachelorette crap shack.

"They're probably really excited to see the mansion," Joe gushes.

Well, they better brace themselves. After six years of this show, that house is in no state for visitors. It's basically a crime scene.

There are only two things to take away from this visit.

Joe's mum is a Karen. But only by name - not by nature.

His brother Jacob keeps making bitchy comments until Elly cries.

"I think it's weird trying to find love on The Bachelorette," he grimaces from the head of the dining table.

So do we, Jacob. So do we.

"Have you been skydiving?" he asks his brother, who shakes his head. Jacob looks down at his plate and purses his lips. "I thought you would've been on a skydiving date."

Like us, Jacob clearly has high standards. But times are tough on The Bachelorette and producers have had to tighten their belts this season. There has been a surprising lack of Red Balloon voucher dates. No helicopters. Nary a yacht. The best we got was a rental kayak and they all had to share it.

Jacob’s unimpressed.

Then it comes out that Elly hasn't actually picked Joe for a single date yet. We didn't even notice this but whatever.

She bangs on about how she already knew Joe in the outside world and she just wanted to get to know the other boys first so it's an even playing field.

You better believe Jacob is almost more pissed about this than the lack of skydiving.

"Not a great excuse. She deflected the answer. It's a worry," he snips.

He pulls her out to the balcony and fires off a series of criticisms until she breaks down and cries.

"Where do you see yourself in five years?" he asks, as if he's the manager of a Just Jeans and he's interviewing Elly to be the new Thursday night casual.

He raises his eyebrows and sighs. "It's a big thing to come on this show twice in 12 months. I just don't know how it'd be appealing to come back on."

By questioning all her past life choices, Jacob has made her weak. He then knocks her over with a bold question. "Are you gonna pick him?"

Elly's lost for words. She doesn't know how to answer and begins saying half sentences before losing track and starting over. "Never in my life have I ever been the kind of person that … um … you know it's sorta hard for me to … like, I've never really …"

She breaks down. Jacob's relentless judgment about her poor decisions and lack of skydiving has cut her to the bone and she doesn't know what she could even say to impress him. The pressure has become all too much and the tears stream.

Bravo, Jacob. Bravo.

Finally, something happened on this episode.

Across town, Becky's meeting Shannon's brothers and her future in-laws.

"We have family dinner every Sunday," Shannon beams.

Ugh, dump him on the spot. No one needs that kind of commitment ruining every Sunday.

So she does just that. Not because of the annoying family commitments. But because she finds out he's more into her than she's into him.

The exact moment she realises she needs to run.

"I'm not at that stage with Shannon. I don't wanna lead him on," she frets.

Making it more painful, she secretly tells the siblings she's going to dump their brother before she actually dumps him. And when she drags him out to the driveway to rip off the bandaid, they all stand at the windows with their noses pressed against the glass while watching it unfold.

"For me, there's definitely friendship there but … shit … like, I just feel like … we don't … I'm just not sure if …" she sobs.

Shannon knows where it's going. They hug and she leaves him standing alone in his brother's driveway.

He didn't find love. And he didn't even get to go skydiving.

She’s gonna end up with that guy who wore goggles on night one.

