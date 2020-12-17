Ellen shares unusual COVID symptom

Following Ellen DeGeneres’ shock announcement she has coronavirus, the talk show host has taken to Twitter to share an unlikely symptom.

Ellen DeGeneres has shared a health updated with fans after revealing she tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The embattled talk show host, 62, whose show was abruptly halted following the shock news, posted to Twitter today addressing fans from her LA home.

While she said she was feeling "really good" despite the diagnosis, she did reveal a rarely-discussed symptom of the deadly virus.

Ellen DeGeneres has addressed fans while recovering at home with Portia. Picture: Getty Images.

"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I'm feeling 100 per cent, I feel really good," DeGeneres shared.

The talk show host went on to say she was experiencing an unlikely symptom as she recovered from her home with wife Portia de Rossi,

"One thing that they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain," she said. "Didn't know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people - back pain. Who knew? How come?"

DeGeneres wrapped the video with a classic game of Connect Four with de Rossi.

Earlier this month, DeGeneres announced on Twitter that she would be taking a break from her show while she recovered from the infection.

"Hi everyone. I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19," she said.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all the proper CDC guidelines.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe."

Variety reports production on The Ellen Show will stop until January.

The news comes shortly after the emergence of explosive new claims from insiders, revealing her show's producers were struggling to attract celebrity guests and advertisers after a year of negative headlines.

"I wouldn't set up anyone on her show right now to do anything that could possibly cause them more negative headlines," a publicist for the program told Buzzfeed.

"You have to tread so carefully with your clients and your clients' reputations, so you don't want to put your client in any line of fire sympathising with someone that any community or anyone would feel bad about.

"We're not going to align anyone with Ellen," the publicist said.

Another publicist added, "The feedback we've been getting is that Ellen is no longer a first choice for talent," with celebrities instead preferring to appear on other talk shows including The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show.

DeGeneres returned to TV in September after months off the air, and directly addressed the toxic workplace scandal that had tarnished her image.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation," she told viewers.

"I learned that things happened here that never should've happened.

"I take that very seriously, and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people who were affected.

