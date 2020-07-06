Menu
Elite school’s board under fire after principal’s exit

by Greg Stolz
6th Jul 2020 10:38 AM
UNITING Church leaders are "seriously considering" spilling the board of an elite Brisbane college after the shock resignation of its principal, an insider says.

James Sloman resigned as principal of Moreton Bay College and Moreton Bay Boys College at Manly West on Friday.

It followed an independent investigation into claims of "inappropriate, intimidating and belittling" behaviour by Mr Sloman, who had been on extended leave since January.

The long-serving principal strenuously denied the allegations and launched a 'stop bullying' complaint against the colleges with the Fair Work Commission.

James Sloman resigned as principal on Friday. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Mr Sloman resigned amid the investigation, which will no longer continue. No findings were ever made.

Reports at the weekend alleged Mr Sloman had demanded more than $2 million, or seven years' salary, to go.

A senior Uniting Church insider said the synod was considering spilling the board over concerns about its handling of the situation.

"James has conducted himself with enormous integrity … in the face of enormous pressure," the source said.

Moreton Bay College. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar
He said the synod was frustrated with some of its school boards after the departure of principals at other Uniting Church-run schools in recent years including Flo Kearney at Somerville House and Kathy Bishop at Clayfield College.

A Moreton College staffer said Mr Sloman was a "wonderful leader and mentor".

Originally published as Elite school's board under fire after principal's sudden exit

