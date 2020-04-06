ELECTION UPDATE: Stanthorpe candidates dominate the polls
THE official first preference count is underway on the Southern Downs, pushing the Granite Belt candidates ahead at local government polls.
With 44 per cent of the preferential voting accounted for, former agronomist Stephen Tancred leads the pack with 6.07 per cent of the vote.
Mr Tancred, who resides at Mt Marley, promised the constituency he would strive for change, indicating he would advocate for greater transparency and consultation should he become elected.
Michael Jensen comes in second position with 5.94 per cent of the preferential count.
The motel owner from Stanthorpe told the Daily News his experience in financial management would serve the community well in council chambers.
Former rural firefighter Cameron Gow continues his strong performance in the polls, dropping just slightly to third position with 5.59 per cent of the vote.
The incumbent councillor from Stanthorpe voted against a number of controversial council decisions over the previous term, including the application to transport bore water from Cherrabah Resort to the Gold Coast during the height of drought.
The founder of Granite Belt Water Relief, Russell Wantling, surges ahead to fourth position with 5.42 per cent.
Mr Wantling said his experience helping upwards of 400 rural families each week showed him how important it was for local government to listen and act on the needs of its constituency.
Amanda Harrold, a former member of the Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce, appears in the top eight for the first time, boasting 5.4 per cent.
The Thulimbah woman ran on a campaign of "working for you" and pledged to mobilise community spirit during the coronavirus crisis.
Ross Bartley (5.24 per cent), Andrew Gale (4.99 per cent) and Jo McNally (4.55 per cent) round out the top eight.
The preliminary counts, reported previously here, are counted again as part of this official first preference count.
Postal votes, declaration scrutiny and extraction of ballot papers from envelopes will continue until Tuesday, and these votes will be admitted to the count.
THE FULL LIST
CARRICK, Marion
2644, 3.37%
TANCRED, Stephen
4760, 6.07%
GRANT, Greg
2809, 3.58%
CABEZAS, Paola
2766, 3.53%
MCDONALD, Cynthia
3495, 4.46%
MCNALLY, Jo
3569, 4.55%
JENSEN, Michael Damian
4657, 5.94%
LAWS, Sue
2213, 2.82%
HARROLD, Amanda Joy
4155, 5.30%
GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn
1607, 2.05%
GLIORI, Marco
2480, 3.16%
ETTERY, Robert
1472, 1.88%
MARSDEN, Barbara
2349, 3.00%
WANTLING, Russell
4247, 5.42%
GOW, Cameron
4387, 5.59%
KEOGH, Julia
2504, 3.19%
JOHNSON, Gregory Glenn
1326, 1.69%
STOCKS, Yve
2203, 2.81%
KELLY, Rod
2761, 3.52%
BARTLEY, Ross
4107, 5.24%
MCNICHOL, Marika
2834, 3.61%
HUNTER, Max
3289, 4.19%
CHRISTENSEN, Scott
1903, 2.43%
GALE, Andrew
3915, 4.99%
REES, Glyn
3117, 3.97%
WINDLE, Sheryl
2847, 3.63%