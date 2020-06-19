Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19 risk

THE State Government has ruled out a full postal election in October.

The government was tipped to make the change, but has opted against it according to Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath.

“The COVID-safe plan will build on the successful Local Government elections held in March, which resulted in no new cases of COVID-19 linked to the election”.

The State election will be held on Saturday, October 31.

“The Statement of Principles Governing the Conduct of the COVID-Safe Queensland General Election, tabled in state parliament, includes a range of measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of voters and polling staff during the election period,” Ms D’Ath said.

“This year’s State Election will see Queensland have an election period, not just an election day.

“It will mean more pre-poll locations, longer pre-poll hours and more pre-poll voting days in the two weeks prior to polling day.

“We’re also making every effort to ensure that come election day, Queenslanders can get out to their local school or community hall to safely cast their vote.

“We want to see Queenslanders enjoying a democracy sausage and voting in person where it’s safe to do so.

“Our preparations will be guided by the advice of the Chief Health Officer and Queenslanders can be confident we’re on track for a COVID-safe election.”

The Attorney-General said the Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) would have the capacity to accept telephone votes from vulnerable voters.

“In extreme circumstances, such as a localised outbreak, this could include the ECQ delivering the election to some electorates as a total postal vote,” Ms D’Ath said.