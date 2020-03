Despite coronavirus pandemic, council elections will still go ahead

The QLD Electoral Commission has confirmed council elections will be going ahead on Saturday, 28 March 2020.

If you have an impairment, sickness, or disability and wish to vote by TELEPHONE on 1300 912 782 you MUST submit your application to the electoral commission by 12PM Saturday 28 March.

Phone voting call centre open times:

9am - 5pm, 19-26 March 2020

9am - 6pm, Fri 27 March

8am - 6pm, Sat 28 March