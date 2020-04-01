ELECTION: Front-runners pull ahead in council race

CANDIDATES and electors could be waiting until next Tuesday before an election result is known.

With Vic Pennisi still out in front in the Southern Downs mayoral race and eight councillor candidates ahead of their 18 other contenders, postal votes still to come in could have some sway on the final result.

For Stephen Tancred, who sits in the eighth position, it has been a nervy few days.

“We’ll know for sure next Tuesday when all the postal votes are in,” he said.

“It’s not been frustrating. We always knew it’d be close.

“Just got to take it day by day.”

Less than 180 votes separate Mr Tancred and ninth placed Glyn Rees.

“Glyn is an experienced former councillor, well respected and I can’t think of a better candidate I’d rather battle it out with.

“I think there was a move for change and that’s been reflected in the outcome of the election so far,” he said.

Andrew Gale.

Andrew Gale sits in fourth position with 7781 votes, just ahead of incumbent councillor Sheryl Windle.

Mr Gale praised the returning officer and volunteers doing the count, but hoped for an outcome sooner rather than later.

“I’m glad I’m not having to sit down and count those things,” he said.

“I would prefer to see much more regular updates on the internet because that’s what people rely on.

“They manage to do it very well for state and federal elections.

“But I’m ecstatic. I’m ecstatic that my message, which was a fairly simple one, has gotten through to voters.

“It really hit me on Monday standing in Warwick Town Hall, knowing the history of the place and knowing I’m going to be part of that history,” Mr Gale said.

Former deputy mayor Ross Bartley and Cameron Gow hold the top two positions at this stage.

Jo McNally, Andrew Gale, Sheryl Windle, Marco Gliori, Cynthia McDonald and Stephen Tancred fill out the other six.

Mayoral challenger Vic Pennisi sits more than 1700 votes ahead of incumbent Tracy Dobie at the last update with just over 80 per cent of votes counted.