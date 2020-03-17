Menu
Early voting hours have been extended at Stanthorpe's Anglican Hall.
Election day measures put in place

Matthew Purcell
17th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
QUEENSLAND'S 3.2 million electors are still expected to cast votes in upcoming local elections despite advice against mass gatherings due to coronavirus.

The Southern Downs, as well as Queensland's other 76 councils and two state seats will be up for election on March 28.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland said it had carefully considered advice on coronavirus, including that organised non-essential mass gatherings of over 500 people be cancelled.

Early voting began Monday with booth opening times extended.

Booths will open 9am to 9pm at Stanthorpe's Anglican Hall on Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday 19.

They will operate from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, March 21.

On March 25 and 26 they will again run from 9am to 9pm.

As well as this, the ECQ are putting in a number of measures in relation to coronavirus including spacing out voting screens, maintaining a 1.5m gap between voters as well as having hand sanitiser available in polling places.

The ECQ said it would monitor attendance at booths to prevent more than 500 voters at any one time and offer telephone voting to those aged care facilities and other "declared facilities".

Electors can also bring their own pens and pencils to cast their vote, if they wish.

"The forthcoming Queensland elections are essential public events required to ensure the continuity of democratic representation and public administration across the state," commissioner Pat Vidgen said in a statement.

"It is extremely unlikely that more than 500 people would ever be in a polling booth at any one time, and electors generally only spend a short period of time in a booth."

Queensland is testing 1000 people a day as it plans for a worst-case scenario of 1.25 million people contracting the virus by September, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said.

