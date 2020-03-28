ELECTION UPDATE: Live Southern Downs mayoral results

STANTHORPE'S sole mayoral candidate in the four-way race to the election polls says he's "relaxed" as vote counting gets underway.

Voters have been given a choice to retain Tracy Dobie, or, usher in some new blood with, Joe Doepel, Peter Kemp or Stanthorpe's own Vic Pennisi as mayor.

SOUTHERN DOWNS MAYORAL RACE

It has been an arduous few months for Pennisi but he believes he did all he could to appeal to voters.

He started election day morning at roughly 4am, heading north to Massie, then also took in Allora, Killarney and Yangan among others to pick up some of his signs.

After announcing his run for Southern Downs mayor, Pennisi says he's been overwhelmed by the support leading up to March 28.

"I'm under no disillusion of two things," he said.

"One, what the outcome might be and or if successfully elected, what the future holds.

"It's difficult to win against an incumbent (Tracy Dobie).

"It's always a challenge to out poll an incumbent mayor.

"If successful, make no mistake, I have no misapprehension of the future ahead.

"We're still in drought and we've got to deal with coronavirus and anything could happen.

"Whoever gets elected will have to enable the new council as quickly as possible, under difficult circumstances."

Residents are saying there is a change in the air on the Southern Downs and talking of voting differently this election.

Their actions appeared inadequate in the face of their constituents' struggles, according to Kerry and Ken Nelson.

"I think everyone has had enough," Mrs Nelson said.

"Everybody has been struggling and nothing is getting done.

"Why would we vote them back in?"

Road maintenance was a key issue for the Nelsons, who said they were sick of poor road conditions around their side of town.

Jim and Kath Bloomfield said the region was due for a change.

"I don't think the council has done that much over their term, really," Mr Bloomfield said.

"They need to make it easier for businesses to grow here."

The sentiment was echoed by rural resident John Wehmyer, who said he felt there was a lack of rural representation and understanding in the current council.

"They could've done a lot better," Mr Wehmyer said.

"We need some new faces."

Ethan Webb said there was a quiet push around town for Pennisi, though he himself wasn't sure who he'd vote for.

Ultimately, water remained the number one issue for all voters questions.