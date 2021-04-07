Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Elderly woman dies hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

by Thomas Chamberlin & Danielle Buckley
7th Apr 2021 6:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly woman has died at a Logan aged care facility after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination today.

The 82-year-old, who was living at the Yurana aged care facility in Springwood, had her vaccine about 10am, with police receiving a call about 1.30pm.

It's unclear if the vaccine has any link to the woman's death, as she suffered other health issues including lung disease.

It is understood she received the Pfizer vaccine.

A Blue Care employee confirmed that a woman had died after receiving the vaccine earlier this morning.

A police spokesman said it was a non-suspicious death but could not comment further.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Yurana aged care facility at Springwood
Yurana aged care facility at Springwood


Originally published as Elderly woman dies hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DECADE’S PLANS: SDRC reveals water security strategy

        Premium Content DECADE’S PLANS: SDRC reveals water security strategy

        News Southern Downs to become net-zero emissions region and secure water for future in next 10 years. FULL DETAILS:

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        CAN’T MISS: Southern Downs’ massive 2021 events calendar

        Premium Content CAN’T MISS: Southern Downs’ massive 2021 events calendar

        News From Jumpers and Jazz to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe and more. These are the huge...

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather Full list of roads impacted by flash flooding