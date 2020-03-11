Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The incident happened about 7.50am. Picture: Jerad Williams
The incident happened about 7.50am. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Elderly woman dies after being struck by car at Tugun

by Luke Mortimer and Emily Halloran
11th Mar 2020 9:08 AM | Updated: 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY Tugun woman, aged 94, has died after she was struck by a car while crossing the road.

Queensland Police are investigating the fatal incident which occurred on Boyd St at Tugun about 7.50am this morning - just two days after a 93-year-old Surfers Paradise woman was killed in a two-car crash at Surfers Paradise.

The Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after the car struck the elderly woman on Boyd St at Tugun this morning.
The Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after the car struck the elderly woman on Boyd St at Tugun this morning.

The driver of the vehicle which struck the woman at Tugun, a 56-year-old NSW man, stopped and called emergency services for help.

Paramedics treated the 94-year-old woman at the scene for serious head injuries.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 11.30am.

The man behind the wheel of the car did not suffer physical injuries.

Police officers from the Forensic Crash Unit will investigate.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the Tugun incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward. Phone Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
car crash editors picks gold coast vehicle and pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SADDLE UP: Arena spectacle delivers huge boost to region

        premium_icon SADDLE UP: Arena spectacle delivers huge boost to region

        News The thrills and spills from the Stanthorpe-hosted National Rodeo Association finals attracted more than 1000 punters through the gates.

        FAIR FUN: The community event you won’t want to miss

        premium_icon FAIR FUN: The community event you won’t want to miss

        News Sausage sizzle, fairy floss, jumping castles and face painting will be combined...

        Interdistrict players hoping to shoot their way through carnival

        premium_icon Interdistrict players hoping to shoot their way through...

        News Our region’s best netball players are gearing up to take on the most competitive...

        DON’T MISS OUT: Celebrate Granite Belt women

        DON’T MISS OUT: Celebrate Granite Belt women

        News “Our area is bursting with women who are helpful, good, doing things unseen”.