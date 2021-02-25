Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Elderly woman dead, partner clinging to life

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
25th Feb 2021 3:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

A crime scene has been declared at a Gold Coast home where an elderly woman was found dead and her partner clinging to life.

Detectives have arrived at the Varsity Lakes home after a neighbour raised the alarm when they saw two people lying motionless inside.

Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene while paramedics worked frantically on her partner, who was rushed to hospital.

Police speak to neighbours at the crime scene. Picture: Greg Stolz
Police speak to neighbours at the crime scene. Picture: Greg Stolz

It is believed both the man and woman are aged in their 80s.

More to come.

 

Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

 

 

 

Originally published as Elderly woman dead, partner clinging to life

More Stories

editors picks investigation tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Film aficionados start unique venture in Dalveen

        Premium Content Film aficionados start unique venture in Dalveen

        News Lights, camera, action! New film society bringing independent cinema to Southern Downs.

        Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        Premium Content Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        News From best selling albums, sold out international tours and awards galore, here are...

        QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        News IOC nominates Qld as preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympic Games

        Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

        Premium Content Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

        News An intense storm walloped the Southern Downs bringing hail and strong winds, and...