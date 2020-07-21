Menu
STRONGER TOGETHER: Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group chairwoman Debbie Wilmot said the group would be stronger after the callous act.
Elderly volunteers shaken by brazen theft

Emily Clooney
21st Jul 2020 5:00 PM
A PAIR of elderly volunteers has been left rattled after a charity money tin was allegedly stolen from them in broad daylight.

Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group chairwoman Debbie Wilmot said two volunteers in their 80s had been left “rocked” by the act.

It is alleged a 16-year-old boy took the tin, containing about $300 from Stanthorpe Plaza on Friday afternoon.

The boy is alleged to have snatched the tin from the volunteers table outside Woolworths before running away.

Ms Wilmot said the effects were far beyond the financial loss.

“It’s not the fact that the money was stolen, it’s the fact that elderly people are contributing to their community and feel like they’re helping cancer sufferers,” she said.

“It’s their way of doing something for the community.

“When that is rocked by callous thieves in broad daylight, they were both shaken and shocked by it.”

It’s not the first time the group has been targeted, after money was taken from a volunteer outside of Gracious Giving last year.

There is no suggestion the incidents are related.

Ms Wilmot said it was unusual to see such a bold theft in Stanthorpe.

“It’s very disheartening, I’m disappointed to think there are people in the community could do an act so low,” she said.

Stanthorpe Police arrested the 16-year-old within the vicinity of the Plaza, however, were only able to retrieve $171 of the funds.

The boy has been charged with stealing and will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act, and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Ms Wilmot said the group of volunteers was looking at extra precautions to avoid further incidents.

“One of our volunteers has got a chain now so we can tie the tin to the table,” she said.

“I think it makes (the volunteers) more determined that they’re not going to let (thieves) beat them.
