Elderly motorcyclist collides with semi-trailer
An elderly motorcyclist was flown to hospital after a colliding with a truck near Goondiwindi on Thursday morning.
The Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue was called to the incident just before 10:30am.
A LifeFlight spokeswoman said the man, aged in his 70s, was believed to be riding his motorbike when it collided with the semi-trailer near the Queensland/New South Wales border.
He was initially taken to hospital by ambulance before being transferred to the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical crew who flew him to Toowoomba Hospital.