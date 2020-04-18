Menu
Four men approached an elderly Redbank resident and robbed him at knifepoint before using the stolen car in a fuel drive-off
Crime

Elderly man robbed at knifepoint

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
17th Apr 2020 4:34 PM | Updated: 18th Apr 2020 5:54 PM
AN ELDERLY man was robbed at knife-point this morning on a street in Redbank.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 70-year-old man had his wallet, mobile phone and car stolen while in his driveway on Spencer St about 6.30am.

Four men approached him, one armed with a knife, and took his belongings before driving off in his grey Mazda 3 hatch with registration 498ZAE.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage.

The group was later seen at a petrol station drive-off in Toowoomba with the stolen vehicle.

The four men are described as of African appearance and between 20-30 years of age.

Police said the victim was unharmed during the incident and asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage contact Policelink.

crime ipswich crime queensland crime robbery theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

