Subscribe
Elderly man injured in tractor rollover

by CAMERON BATES, SAM FLANAGAN
11th Nov 2020 10:15 AM
An elderly man has been transported to hospital following a tractor rollover this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to a property at Orient on Orient Rd around 8.45am this morning.

On arrival paramedics assessed a man in his 80s for injury, and was stabilised on site.

The man was transported to the Ingham Hospital in a stable condition a short time later.

It's believed the man wasn't trapped under the tractor after the accident.

