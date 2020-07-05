Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRASH: Paramedics are treating a 70-year-old man after his vehicle rolled near Westwood. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
CRASH: Paramedics are treating a 70-year-old man after his vehicle rolled near Westwood. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Elderly man injured in rollover on highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Jul 2020 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Leichardt Highway, west of Rockhampton, this morning.

Queensland Ambulance said the crash was reported at 9.30am in Westwood, 10km south of the Capricorn Highway intersection.

CRASH LOCATION: A single-vehicle roll over occurred on the Leichardt Highway, 10km south of the Capricorn Highway intersection.
CRASH LOCATION: A single-vehicle roll over occurred on the Leichardt Highway, 10km south of the Capricorn Highway intersection.

Their paramedics are treating a 70-year-old man at the scene of the crash.

He sustained a cut to the leg and was suffering chest pain.

QAS was preparing to transport him to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

The vehicle is understood to be off the road and the highway remains open.

single vehicle rollover tmbbreaking tmbcrashes westwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive areas to rent

        premium_icon REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive areas to rent

        News Depending on where you rent in the Southern Downs, you could be saving up to $100 a week.

        Rangers explore alternatives for overflowing parks

        premium_icon Rangers explore alternatives for overflowing parks

        News National parks across the Granite Belt have been inundated with eager hikers...

        Toddler's lucky escape after getting trapped in tyre

        premium_icon Toddler's lucky escape after getting trapped in tyre

        News ‘It’s one of those things you never expect would happen'

        One Nation critical of Emu Swamp Dam ‘road blocks’

        premium_icon One Nation critical of Emu Swamp Dam ‘road blocks’

        News Senator Malcolm Roberts toured the region speaking with producers about water...