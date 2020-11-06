Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Nov 2020 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly man is fighting for life after being pulled from the water at a popular Gold Coast beach.

Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

MAYDAY: The potentially 'catastrophic' reason choppers were grounded

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Currumbin, off Pacific Pde, at 5.45am on Friday, where a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said an "elderly gentleman", whose exact age was unknown, had been pulled from the water.

The man is currently in a critical condition and is being treated by paramedics.

Police are also at the scene.

Originally published as Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast ocean

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community Subscribers have the chance to win a $10,000 e-Voucher from major online retailer Kogan.com - or one of 20 $100 eVouchers. Here’s how to enter.

        100S OF JOBS: Business calls for Warwick workers

        Premium Content 100S OF JOBS: Business calls for Warwick workers

        News NO EXPERIENCE AND IMMEDIATE START: Here is how you can get involved.

        DON’T BRING US DOWN: Warwick students sing to be heard

        Premium Content DON’T BRING US DOWN: Warwick students sing to be heard

        Education ‘Even if you’re stuck inside, you still have a voice’: Why this national singalong...

        Warwick beekeepers star on grocery shelves

        Premium Content Warwick beekeepers star on grocery shelves

        Rural The honey will line Queensland shops in a new push to get consumers to think about...