Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
John David Pike, 73, appeared in Brisbane District Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to abusing the boys at various dates between 1974 and 2006 in the Moreton Bay, Logan, Redlands Coast, Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Texas regions
John David Pike, 73, appeared in Brisbane District Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to abusing the boys at various dates between 1974 and 2006 in the Moreton Bay, Logan, Redlands Coast, Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Texas regions
Crime

Elderly man confesses to abusing six boys

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
15th Sep 2020 1:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland man has admitted to abusing six boys over 30 years in an eleventh-hour confession made on the morning of his trial.

John David Pike, 73, appeared in Brisbane District Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to abusing the boys at various dates between 1974 and 2006 in the Moreton Bay, Logan, Redlands Coast, Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Texas regions.

During a lengthy arraignment in the Brisbane District Court, Pike pleaded guilty to a number of charges including one count of rape, 23 counts indecent treatment of boys under 16, two counts of carnal knowledge, one count indecent assault on males and two counts indecent treatment of boys under 14.

Pike was extradited to Queensland from South Australia in March 2018.

He will remain in custody until his sentence next Monday.

 

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

Originally published as Elderly man confesses to abusing six boys

More Stories

child abuse court crime john david pike violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        Premium Content ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        News Warwick mourns community leader Greg Newey, who was tragically killed in a Wood St collision.

        MAPPED: $500K to boost Southern Downs roads

        Premium Content MAPPED: $500K to boost Southern Downs roads

        News The 22 problematic roads set to be upgrade in nine communities.

        VIDEO: Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

        Premium Content VIDEO: Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

        Breaking The activists released footage captured from inside the centre

        HORROR FATALITY: Elderly man killed in Warwick crash

        Premium Content HORROR FATALITY: Elderly man killed in Warwick crash

        News A man has died after a crash in Wood St in Warwick.