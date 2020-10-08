Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have charged an elderly man over the death of 59-year-old Carol Ismail, who died after being hit by a car while cycling with her husband.
Police have charged an elderly man over the death of 59-year-old Carol Ismail, who died after being hit by a car while cycling with her husband.
Crime

Elderly man charged after mum killed while cycling

by Erin Smith
8th Oct 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 72-year-old Wamuran man has been charged in relation to a fatal traffic crash that killed 59-year-old local woman Carol Ismail.

The crash took place on August 16 at Boden Rd, Wamuran about 10.30am.

Mrs Ismail and her husband Adam, who have two daughters, were cycling along the road when they were struck by a car.

Carol Ismail was killed while cycling at Wamuran in August. PHOTO: FACEBOOK
Carol Ismail was killed while cycling at Wamuran in August. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

MOVING TRIBUTES FOR CYCLIST KILLED IN CRASH

Mrs Ismail, was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with critical injuries, where she later died.

In the days after the crash, long time friend of the family Faruk Buzaki wrote on Facebook that he could not "imagine the pain Adam and his daughters are feeling with not only this devastating tragedy but to somehow cross borders to meet up".

It was also revealed that Mrs Ismail's two daughters were fighting to overcome the COVID lockout and get back into Queensland to be reunited with their grief-stricken father.

The 72-year-old man will appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 2.

Originally published as Elderly man charged after mum killed while cycling

carol ismail cycling death road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $6M INFLUX: Art Trail’s five-year plan for Granite Belt

        Premium Content $6M INFLUX: Art Trail’s five-year plan for Granite Belt

        News Thousands of tourists are expected to flock to the region for the three-day event.

        Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        Premium Content Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        News Tax cuts for Christmas: Timing of cash splash revealed

        BREAKING: Shed on fire at Southern Downs property

        Premium Content BREAKING: Shed on fire at Southern Downs property

        Breaking A number of emergency crews remain at the scene of the large blaze.

        Motel owners find new use for family home

        Premium Content Motel owners find new use for family home

        News The Granite Belt’s demand from tourists has inspired the couple to use their empty...