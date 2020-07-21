Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
David Meier was fined $150 for one count of possessing dangerous drugs.
David Meier was fined $150 for one count of possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Elderly man busted leaving drug dealer’s house

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
21st Jul 2020 6:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An aged pensioner was busted leaving his drug dealer's house after stocking up for the Easter long weekend.

David Meier, 67, was seen arriving at an address known to police on April 8 this year.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard police were conducting covert surveillance in an unmarked vehicle.

Police prosecutor Felicity Nalder told the court Meier entered the house and left five minutes later, when he was ­intercepted by police.

He was searched and police found green leafy material with a weight of 7.99g.

Meier pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Meier's defence lawyer told the court her client had suffered a stroke in 2007 and was unable to use his left arm.

"He received some unfortunate news that his ex-wife was suffering from an illness and she wasn't likely to make it through the weekend," she said.

"He obtained the cannabis to assist with stress and for pain relief and unfortunately his ex-wife died on Easter Monday."

Magistrate Cathy Wadley fined Meier $150. A conviction was not ­recorded.

Originally published as Elderly man busted leaving drug dealer's house

More Stories

court drug dealer pensioner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bloody dirty’: Warwick LNP slams Springborg dumping

        premium_icon ‘Bloody dirty’: Warwick LNP slams Springborg dumping

        News Members shocked and outraged after founding father dropped in a move of ‘madness’.

        Nail-biting clash leaves Stanthorpe on backfoot

        premium_icon Nail-biting clash leaves Stanthorpe on backfoot

        Sport The Redbacks are determined to use underdog mentality in the premier division, as...

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        News Big cuts coming for JobKeeper payments will hit casuals

        Businesses to scrap straws and embrace green future

        premium_icon Businesses to scrap straws and embrace green future

        News Granite Belt businesses force to make changes as government bans plastic cutlery...