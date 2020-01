MULTIPLE people including a four-year-old child have been taken to hospital after a car rollover on the M1 near Merrimac last night.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 9.08pm.

A 41-year-old woman with back and shoulder pain and an eight-year-old boy with a seatbelt injury were both taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in stable condition.

A 41-year-old man and four-year-old boy were also taken but were uninjured.