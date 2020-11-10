Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Eight people injured after car crashed into pole

10th Nov 2020 3:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics are treating eight people with injuries after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

It's understood a mini-van crashed into a pole on Lands Rd, Gumlu shortly after 1.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said all patients were reportedly women aged in their 20s.

She said three were being treated for suspected spinal injuries while the other five suffered minor injuries.

It is expected they will be transported to Ayr Hospital for further treatment.

road crashes
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground because there is not enough workers to harvest them, despite the high unemployment rates.

        ’Show will go on’: President’s embrace fresh COVID-19 challenge

        Premium Content ’Show will go on’: President’s embrace fresh COVID-19...

        News One Southern Downs show president is urging the community to support the event...

        RAIN ON HORIZON: When Stanthorpe will get drenched

        Premium Content RAIN ON HORIZON: When Stanthorpe will get drenched

        News Wild weather has been forecast for the region, with unseasonably warmer days on the...

        BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals

        Premium Content BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals

        News If you’re thinking about your next family move then look no further than these five...