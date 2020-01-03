Eco-sustainable festival’s message hits home this year

MEDITATION: Participate in yoga workshops at the Ananda Mela Festival of Bliss

AS ORGANISERS prepare for the 39th year of the Ananda Mela Festival of Bliss, the event's message couldn't be more pertinent after water shortages left the event without a 2020 location.

The eco-festival, usually located in Stanthorpe, was forced to move to Warwick's Leslie Dam after the dry left organiser Didi Ananda Shamita anxious about where she could host the event.

"We normally start planning six to seven months before the program starts but because of the water shortage in Stanthorpe, we were not sure how it was going to go by the end of the year," she said. "But now we're hoping this new place will be more accessible for people for Warwick."

The four-day festival will focus on sustainability initiatives, mediation and yoga.

On Sunday, the festival will also host Granite Belt Eco Sunday, a presentation featuring speakers Professor Sohail Inayatullah, a world-renowned futurist, and Professor Ian Lowe AO, a leading environmental scientist.

Ms Shamita said it was amazing how timely this year's festival was as climate change continues to dominate the news.

"We did not even realise that the festival would be this relevant with the drought and climate experience at the moment. We are hoping that will rouse interest," she said.

"What we want to do is create a space to talk about what is going on and what we can do to help in creating a different structure to deal with it."

But rather than creating climate panic, she wants the festival to inspire.

"The most important thing is to emphasise change is inevitable. It's not a doomsday thing but how can we adjust our behaviour," she said.

The YMCA Leslie Dam event runs from 2.30pm tomorrow to 10.30am on Wednesday. Day fee tickets are $60 for children and $100 for adults.

For more information, head to www.anandamelafestival.org.au.