EMERGENCY services have revealed a man drowned after he fell from a houseboat on the Gold Coast late Friday night, marking a tragic Easter for those who knew him.

Emergency services were called to Turana St at Coombabah on the Gold Coast after a man fell from a boat late on Friday night. The man was found, but could not be resuscitated. Picture: Google Maps

Queensland Police officers and Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to Turana St at Coombabah - near Coombabah Creek - about 10.30am.

It was reported a 58-year-old man, from an undisclosed location, fell from the back of the boat on the Nerang River. Police believe the man was intoxicated.

The man was not alone on the boat, but police were not able to say how many people were onboard at the time.

He was missing for roughly 45 minutes before his body was found a considerable distance away from the boat and taken to shore.

Paramedics were not able to revive the man, an ambulance spokeswoman said.

Police have not been treating the drowning as suspicious.

A police spokesman confirmed a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Gold Coast Water Police was involved in retrieving the man's body, but the incident was largely left in the hands of general duty officers.

Originally published as Easter tragedy: Man drowns after falling from boat on Coast