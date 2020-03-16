Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The first Stanthorpe voters make their way into cast their ballots.
The first Stanthorpe voters make their way into cast their ballots.
News

Early voters aim to beat crowds and coronavirus concerns

Matthew Purcell
16th Mar 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOTING opened in Stanthorpe and Warwick this morning with people getting down early to beat the crowds and avoid viral concerns.

As 9am rolled around, close to 20 people waited outside the Stanthorpe Anglican Church Hall, ready to cast their vote in the Southern Downs local government election.

One of the first through the doors was Angela Kelly. Ms Kelly said she held concerns that she wouldn’t be able to vote on March 28 if COVID-19 issues continued to escalate.

“There is a number of reasons why I came down this morning,” Ms Kelly said.

“One is the coronavirus. This is a chance to have an earlier vote and I don’t know if people will be able to, or want to, come here on March 28.”

The first Stanthorpe voters make their way into cast their ballots.
The first Stanthorpe voters make their way into cast their ballots.

With 30 candidates vying for Southern Downs election, Ms Kelly said it wasn’t easy to whittle her choices down to eight councillors and one mayor.

“There’s so many of them so it was a bit iffy,” she said.

Hours for the first week (March 16-20) of early voting will be between 9am and 5pm.

Voting the following week will be open between 9am and 6pm.

Early voting will close at 6pm on March 27.

You can head to the Anglican Church Hall at 2 Corundum St in Stanthorpe or Warwick Town Hall on Palmerin St.

Candidate Stephen Tancred was one of the councillor candidates who made an appearance at early voting in Stanthorpe this morning.

Mr Tancred said it was good to see people beating the rush.

“It’s great to see the democratic process in action.

“It’s been a really enjoyable campaign and I’ve been meeting lots of new people,” Mr Tancred said.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health No handshakes, huge fines for visitors who don’t self-isolate and even bigger limits on gatherings could be announced within days.

        Breaking it down: Where and how to vote this council election

        premium_icon Breaking it down: Where and how to vote this council...

        News THE complete list of ways you can have your say in the Southern Downs Regional...

        ‘SICK OF IT’: Outrage as new crime data reveals spike in ice

        premium_icon ‘SICK OF IT’: Outrage as new crime data reveals spike in ice

        News ADVOCATES plea for assistance to curb growing crisis in Warwick.

        1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        premium_icon 1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        Health The coronavirus made the biggest jump yet in QLD last night