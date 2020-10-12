Early mail: Storm star cleared of season ending injury

Melbourne five-eighth Cameron Munster is in "no doubt" of playing in Friday's preliminary final against the Raiders in a do-or-die clash for a spot in this year's grand final.

Munster has been nursing a minor knee injury for the past week - suffered in their 36-24 qualifying final win over Parramatta.

It was feared his season was over when he limped off in the 70th minute of the match, throwing away his mouthguard in frustration as he made his way to the sideline.

However, Storm officials are confident their five-eighth is fit enough to take on the Canberra Raiders in Friday's blockbuster clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Cameron Munster left the field after appearing to suffer yet another serious knee injury. Picture: Getty Images.



Melbourne football manager Frank Ponissi confirmed the news on Sunday, revealing Munster will return to full contact training this week.

"(Munster) is expected to fully train with the team at Monday's training," Ponissi said.

"There are no doubts on him whatsoever".

Melbourne's week off has come as a huge advantage, allowing players such as Munster and Fijian winger Suliasi Vunivalu to freshen up from niggling injuries.

It sets up for an enticing blockbuster against the Raiders in a rematch of last year's semi-final clash where the Green Machine overcame Melbourne to book a spot in the grand final.

However, Munster's return this week is no clear indication whether he will don a Maroons jersey in this year's Origin series.

As revealed by The Courier-Mail on Friday, Munster could be the eighth Queensland player to be rubbed out of this year's series through injury.

It comes as Michael Morgan, Kyle Feldt, David Fifita, Moses Mbye, Corey Oates and Ash Taylor have all been scratched from the Maroons train-on squad because of injury.

Munster’s likely return is a huge boost for the Storm, who will need all hands on deck if they are to make the 2020 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images.



Ponissi last week said the club would give Munster the green light to play Origin but conceded he needed a break.

"If he needed surgery or playing on was risking further injury then we would definitely be having a discussion with him," he said.

"But the medical staff are very happy for him (to play Origin).

"The ligaments are fine but there's a little bursa behind the knee and when he gets a whack on the knee it gets swollen. He needs a good rest and to rehab it and he's not going to get that until after Origin."

Originally published as Early mail: Storm star cleared of season ending injury