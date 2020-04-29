Eager couple remain hopeful for Granite Belt retirement

HOME SWEET HOME: Greg and Jane Turner are hoping to be in their Granite Belt home by Christmas.

TWO soon-to-be Stanthorpe residents are not letting the impacts of coronavirus stop them from fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Brisbane couple Greg and Jane Turner have dreamt of living on the Granite Belt for "as long as they can remember", with their hearts set on retiring in the region.

Mr Turner, 60, has been making the drive out since he was 18 and now still visits regularly with wife Jane, 58.

"Our last visit down there was on the 20th of March," Mr Turner said.

"We spent five days there and that was the weekend that everything was just starting to close.

"It's frustrating because we have had the time to visit but obviously can't because of the restrictions," he said.

But the pair won't be visitors for much longer, with Mr Turner saying they will call the Granite Belt their permanent home by Christmas "at the absolute latest".

"Jane retired two weeks ago and I finish up work in eight weeks," he said.

"We are in the process now of selling our rental property and getting the house we live in now on to the market."

Both Greg and Jane can’t wait to finally call Stanthorpe home.

Mr Turner said he had "itchy feet" just thinking about it.

"I want to be down there now," he laughed.

"We are hiring a storage shed at some stage and plan on starting to declutter the house and move all of our stuff down there.

"We will do that as soon as we can get on the roads."

When asked why the region was so appealing to him and Jane, he said the community had done a very good job at winning them over.

"The people are so friendly.

"We have made some really great friends during our visits down there over the years.

"It will be a nice change to breathe some clean country air."

As for when they do get here, the couple will be looking for a "self-efficient" property to live on.

"The property we are looking for has to have multiple sources of water so we have access to that and can grow our own vegetables.

"We can't wait."