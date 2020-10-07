Drunk pest harasses women by flicking food off fork

A 38 year old man has pleaded guilty to his fourth public nuisance offence after flicking food at two women dining at a pub. File Photo.

A 38 year old man has pleaded guilty to his fourth public nuisance offence after flicking food at two women dining at a pub. File Photo.

A DRUNKEN pest who tormented two women by flicking food at the pair inside a popular Mackay pub has been labelled "a public danger".

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan slammed the 38 year old for his appalling behaviour saying it was not a one off-event but "a course of conduct over many years".

Bradley John Carey had been "harassing" two women dining at the Mount Pleasant Tavern by using a fork to pick up food from their plate and flick it at them.

Prosecutor David Epstein said when Carey was told to leave the pub about 8.30 on August 21 this year he began yelling and security called police.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Carey was so drunk he could not be interviewed following his arrest.

The court heard this was his fourth appearance for public nuisance, to which he pleaded guilty. The charge has a maximum penalty of six months jail.

Ms Hartigan said he also had a shocking traffic history with four entries for high-range drink driving - the blood alcohol readings included 0.199 per cent, 0.175 per cent, 0.226 per cent and 0.19 per cent.

"He's putting people in the community as risk. He is a public danger in my view," Ms Hartigan said.

An unrecognisable man drinking beer while driving car. Concepts of driving under the influence, drunk driving or impaired driving. Drink driving generic. Picture: iSTOCK

"It's hard to imagine a case that doesn't deserve the maximum penalty as much as this one does, but I would release him on immediate parole," Ms Hartigan said.

"And it will be up to him whether he remains in the community."

Defence solicitor Steven Hayles said his client had re-engaged with Alcoholics Anonymous and also proactively attended two counselling sessions at Lives Lived Well.

Mr Hayles had suggested a community-based order but Ms Hartigan rejected that argument and said Carey was at the point where he could get six months jail to serve two "because his history is that appalling".

Ms Hartigan accepted Carey's early guilty plea and that he had attended counselling of his own accord, which would be reflected with immediate parole.

"There comes a time where one at his age must take responsibility for his own actions," she said.

Carey was jailed for six months with immediate parole.