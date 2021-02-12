Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An intoxicated grandmother who attacked a woman in her own home out of jealousy, stopped mid-assault to pour herself a drink.
An intoxicated grandmother who attacked a woman in her own home out of jealousy, stopped mid-assault to pour herself a drink.
Crime

Drunk grandmother belts woman in jealous rage

by Elisabeth Silvester
12th Feb 2021 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An intoxicated grandmother who attacked a woman in her own home out of jealousy, stopped mid-assault to pour herself a drink.

Camelia Jane Ketchup, 50, and her partner broke into a woman's house in Townsville on October 31, 2016 at 3am.

The Townsville District Court heard Ketchup dragged the woman out of bed and into the lounge room.

It was believed by Ketchup the woman wanted to start a relationship with her partner.

Crown prosecutor Josh Francis said the woman's partner was also taken into the lounge room where Ketchup punched and yelled at the pair.

"She continued to beat those inside the house even though they pleaded to stop," he said.

"This invasion was prompted by her jealousy and she prevented the occupants from leaving the house."

The court heard the assault continued for five minutes before Ketchup stopped to have a drink in the lounge room with her co-accused.

While the pair drank their victims managed to escape.

Mr Francis said the woman suffered broken ribs and a fractured cheek.

Ketchup pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the night in company and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Defence barrister Ross Malcomson said his client was a grandmother to 12 and had struggled with alcoholism.

"She commenced drinking at the age of 18 and described it as a way of way to deal with her problems relating to domestic violence," he said.

"She has been sober … around a year now and describes feeling the best she has in many years."

He said Ketchup wished to apologise to her victim.

Judge John Coker described the attack as "serious", "unprovoked" and "cowardly".

Ketchup was sentenced to three years' jail suspended immediately for three years and was placed on a two-year probation order.

Originally published as Drunk grandmother belts woman in jealous rage

camelia jane ketchup court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug driver busted with ketamine, MDMA, meth, and more

        Premium Content Drug driver busted with ketamine, MDMA, meth, and more

        News The Stanthorpe court was told the man was busted for drug offences twice in three days.

        NAME AND SHAME: Stanthorpe drug offenders front court

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Stanthorpe drug offenders front court

        News From a man growing his own weed stash to a woman hiding a bong in a pencil case...

        Warwick men involved in Fraser Island fires front court

        Premium Content Warwick men involved in Fraser Island fires front court

        News Four men from the Warwick area have faced charges over their role in the fires...

        Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Premium Content Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Crime One third of restorative justice conferences have not gone ahead