Crime

Drunk driver’s bizarre excuse for rant at ambos

by Brendan O’Malley
25th Aug 2020 5:25 AM
As far as excuses go for bad behaviour, this is one of the more unusual ones.

When it came time to offer a reason for his client's abusive tirade, a lawyer nominated excruciating pain from a boil on the man's waist.

Eric Joseph Healy, 45, of Holland Park, fronted Holland Park Magistrates Court on Monday on four charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to provide a breath specimen, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a drug utensil.

Healy's solicitor, Nick Dore, said his client was suffering from great pain at the time from an untreated boil, prompting him to launch a verbal tirade against police, ambulance officers and staff at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"The pain was from a massive boil around his waist,'' Mr Dore said.

"But (that is no excuse and) he's deeply, deeply embarrassed by what happened.''

Police prosecutor, Snr-Constable Laura Newell, told the court the incident happened on May 23 on Bennetts Rd, Camp Hill, about 9pm.

Police observed Healy drive through a roundabout at high speed and cross double lines before they pulled him over.

When they noticed Healy's speech was slurred they asked him several times to provide a breath specimen before he started screaming about pain in his groin.

Police requested an ambulance but Healy started abusing a paramedic, calling them a "c**t".

He was taken to PAH where he continued screaming at staff before a blood specimen was finally obtained. It returned a reading of 0.178, more than three times the legal limit.

Snr-Constable Newell said police noticed a strong smell of cannabis in Healy's car and a search uncovered a water pipe and clip seal bag with green leafy material inside it.

Mr Dore said his client had excellent references from his work colleagues, who said the incident was out of character.

Healy had no criminal history or similar traffic offences and later apologised to the first responders.

Magistrate Simon Young said he took into account Healy's early guilty pleas on all four charges, the fact he had completed a QTOP traffic offender program and, due to his age and lack of history, was unlikely to reoffend.

Mr Young disqualified him from driving for nine months, fined him $1000 and recorded convictions for the two traffic matters.

He also fined Healy $400 for the two drugs offences but did not record convictions.

 

 

 

court crime drink driving drunk driver editors picks

