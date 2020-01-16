Drugs, taser, gun found in Mackay home

23-year-old Aaron Mark Carpenter was arrested and charged after police searched a home in West Mackay.

DRUGS and weapons have been seized from a West Mackay home after police searched the property.

Mackay officers executed a search warrant at the home about 2.15pm yesterday.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said two women and a man had been arrested and charged after ecstact, steroids, marijuana, cocaine and drug utensils were allegedly found in the home.

Snr Const Smith said an allegedly stolen rifle, a replica handgun, ammunition, a flick knife and a taser were also allegedly found.

Aaron Mark Carpenter, 23, was arrested yesterday and faced Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.

The West Mackay man was charged with two counts of possessing weapons, possessing ammunition, possessing drug utensils, possessing property suspected of being acquired to commit a drug offence, two counts of possessing restricted drugs and four counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Drugs and guns were allegedly found in a West Mackay home.

Mr Carpenter made no application for bail during his brief court appearance and was remanded in custody.

He will face Mackay Magistrates Court on February 7 for mention.

An 18-year-old West Mackay woman was arrested and charged with four counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

She will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on February 10.

Another 18-year-old West Mackay woman was issued with a notice to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on February 3 for allegedly possessing a drug utensil.