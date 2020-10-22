Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
News

Drug trafficker charged with raping child, 7

Jessica Cook
22nd Oct 2020 7:44 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man, who is accused of raping his step daughter, will have his case heard without a jury.

Judge David Reid said the man was facing nine charges of a sexual nature against his step daughter who is now 13-years-old.

Some of the alleged offences date back to when she was seven but the child did not go to police until May last year.

The trial was scheduled to be heard in the current sitting of Hervey Bay District Court but will mostly likely be held at the next sitting due to a previous trial running longer than expected.

Judge Reid said he had approved the application to have the trial heard without a jury as the defence had fair reason to believe they may be prejudice on the defendant if they heard he had spent time in jail.

"I accept there is an unnecessary risk of prejudice happening if the matter was heard in front of a jury," he said.

'I say unnecessary because in my view the risk can almost entirely eliminated by making a no jury order."

He said that the defence would provide evidence that would outline the man had been spent time in custody.

His time spent in jail was for a range of charges including drug trafficking.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

child abuse child sex abuse crime drug trafficking
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    FBI warns of US election hack

    FBI warns of US election hack
    • 22nd Oct 2020 10:10 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ SDRC councillor

        Premium Content Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ SDRC councillor

        Council News The apology follows a months-long investigation into the incident. DETAILS HERE:

        IN COURT: 59 people appearing in Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 59 people appearing in Magistrates Court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court...

        Qld’s hard border closure costing us $5m a day

        Premium Content Qld’s hard border closure costing us $5m a day

        News Queensland-NSW border closure costing economy $5m a day: report

        Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Premium Content Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Offbeat The number of youth returning home is on the rise — but here’s why it could be good...