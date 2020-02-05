DRUG SPIKE: Police answer to spike in drug related offences

DRUG SPIKE: The number of drug related offences have doubled in the last two years.

DRUG SPIKE: The number of drug related offences have doubled in the last two years.

GREATER public awareness and frequent crime reporting is responsible for the spike in drug-related offences across the Granite Belt in 2019.

The number of drug-related offences in Stanthorpe has more than doubled in two years, increasing from 293 offences in 2017, to 596 in 2019.

Stanthorpe Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Gleeson said the rise in offences reflected the proactive work of police.

“It can be attributed to a number of things: Increased reporting of suspicious activity by the community; more effective and timely intelligence for police to act on; implementation of random drug testing; and Crime Stoppers,” Sen-Sgt Gleeson said.

It is the largest number of drug-related offences the region has seen in more than two decades, with 37 drug- related offences already recorded for 2020.

“These statistics are an acknowledgment to the community that they have a vested interest in maintaining law and order in their town.

“The benefits of living in a safe and law-abiding town are not only socially beneficial, they are financially beneficial on influencing property values and insurance premiums.”

The number of offences remained relatively low between 2001 and 2013, increasing to 309 in 2014 and to 493 in 2018.

“The standard you turn a blind eye to is the standard you accept.”

Sen-Sgt Gleeson said police encouraged members of the community to contact Crime Stoppers or local police with information that would continue to assist in maintaining the Stanthorpe community.

“Crime Stoppers is an invaluable resource that enables people to report matters in a secure and anonymous forum which is forwarded to police in a timely manner,” he said.