IN COURT: Kelly Marie Watkins pleaded guilty to drug possession in Chinchilla court. Pic: Suppied
News

DRUG RAID: Kogan Mum in hot water

Peta McEachern
20th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
WHEN police stormed the home of a Kogan mother, they found the 38-year-old woman had a marijuana plant growing in a pot plant on her back deck.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court police raided Kelly Marie Watkins' Wombo St address at 10.20am.

Senior constable Tahana said Watkins was upfront and led officers straight to the one metre high plant.

"She stated that it was not hers, however she had knowledge of the plant being at the residence… and watered it when watering other plants nearby," she said.

Watkins pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous drug possession at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 12.

Duty Lawyer Jessica Hine told the court the mother of four who works part-time, had last committed a drug offence in 2016.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop convicted and fined Watkins $400, and recorded a conviction for the offence.

