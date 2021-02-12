Drug driver busted with ketamine, MDMA, meth, and more

IN COURT: The Stanthorpe court heard the man was caught driving with meth and marijuana in his system twice in three days. Picture: juefraphoto / iStock

A seasonal worker who was busted with ketamine and MDMA while driving with another two drugs in his system has told the Stanthorpe court he was simply “experimenting”.

Germain Georges Gueret was first caught behind the wheel with meth and marijuana in his system on October 11 last year in the Cairns area, where he was working at the time.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the 23-year-old was nabbed again only two days later in Mareeba, but his offending was far more serious on this occasion.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the man again tested positive for meth and marijuana, and had 0.8g of ketamine, 0.4g of MDMA, and 1.9g of marijuana stashed in the glovebox of his car.

Sgt de Lissa said police also found a glass pipe and electric grinder, both with remnants of marijuana.

Gueret appeared in court with an otherwise clean criminal history.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said her client moved to Australia from France two years ago, and was looking to stay permanently after years of seasonal work in Queensland.

Ms Hine said Gueret, who formerly worked in digital communication, turned to drugs as “experimentation” in an attempt to break out of a slump and had since stopped using.

Gueret pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts each of drug driving and possessing drug utensils.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.

No conviction was recorded.

