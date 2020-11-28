Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nathanael Patson with his fiance Sarah Morgan. Picture: Contributed
Nathanael Patson with his fiance Sarah Morgan. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Drug driver allegedly at fault in tragic fatal crash

Aden Stokes
Vanessa Jarrett
and
24th Nov 2020 4:17 PM | Updated: 28th Nov 2020 7:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The driver alleged to be at fault in the Yeppoon Rd crash which tragically killed Nathanael Patson, allegedly had drugs in his system.

Police confirmed to The Morning Bulletin this week a 21-year-old has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm and driving with a drug in his system as a result of the crash.

He was issued with a notice to appear on July 8 and is expected to front Yeppoon Magistrates Court again this week on November 26.

 

Head on collision on Yeppoon Rd. Picture: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE
Head on collision on Yeppoon Rd. Picture: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE

 

Rockhampton man Nathanael Patson suffered critical injuries when two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection of McKays Rd and Yeppoon Rd about 6am on March 3.

The 24-year-old was cut from his severely damaged car and flown to Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital with life-threatening head, chest, pelvic and leg injuries.

His condition never improved and he died nearly two weeks later on March 16.

Another man injured in the crash was taken to hospital with major leg injuries.

Nathanael was a member of the Peace Christian Church and was described by family and friends as a caring young man.

He was engaged to Sarah Morgan and the couple had plans to get married late this year.

MORE STORIES:

ROAD TOLL: CQ just five deaths away from tragic title

RACQ pleads with 'zombie' drivers to stay off CQ roads

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing dea drug driving editors picks fatal crash tmbcrime yeppoon magistrates court yeppoon rd crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        Premium Content Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        News Shut state trails all but locked-down Victoria in pandemic recovery

        Man’s 10-day spending spree with stolen Visa

        Premium Content Man’s 10-day spending spree with stolen Visa

        Crime The Stanthorpe man racked up more than $800 on tobacco, booze and State of Origin...

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe’s drink/ drug drivers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe’s drink/ drug drivers

        Crime Busted behind the wheel doing the wrong thing, here is the latest list of people...