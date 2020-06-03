Drug-dealing father of five earns jail time

LOCKED UP: The Stanthorpe father of five was slapped with three years’ jail time for his drug-related convictions. Picture: contributed

A FATHER of five who turned to dealing drugs to feed his own addiction was slapped with a three-year prison sentence in Warwick District Court today.

Shane Francis Dachs, 49, sold “both personal and commercial” amounts of methylamphetamine and marijuana on a number of different occasions across 2018 and 2019.

The Stanthorpe resident, who had prior convictions for child sex offences and drug possession, was also found to be supplying firearms several times within this same period.

The court heard he developed “a serious addiction” to meth and marijuana himself as a means of coping with the breakdown of his 12-year relationship and his ensuing separation from his children.

The court also heard that Dachs was working as a truck driver at the time, so was relying on meth as a stimulant to manage his fatigue while working long hours on the road.

Dachs pleaded guilty to 21 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, three counts of unlawfully supplying a handgun or semiautomatic firearm, and one count of possessing an item used in supplying drugs.

He also pleaded guilty to a further 10 summary charges, including one charge of unlawfully possessing a weapon, two charges of possessing used drug paraphernalia, five charges of failing to report to a parole officer, and two charges of driving under the influence of drugs while on a learner or provisional licence.

The 49-year-old was sentenced to three years in jail with eligibility for parole after a year. As Dachs has been in jail since his arrest on June 22, 2019, he will be able to apply for his release later this month.

He was also barred from applying for a new driver’s licence for three months.

Judge Ken Barlow commended Dachs for staying away from drugs during the jail time already served, and said his early plea of guilt and balance of work and family life also weighed in his favour.

“(You have) a relatively limited criminal history and what I consider to be your perfectly reasonable prospects of rehabilitation,” Judge Barlow said.

“This is particularly given the fact that you led a useful life for very many years as an adult.”

However, Judge Barlow added that Dachs was a “mature offender who lost their way”, and strongly recommended using the upcoming parole date as an opportunity to move away from the area and get a fresh start.

“Use the time to assist you to stay off the drugs, and the alcohol,” Judge Barlow said.

“Get back to leading a good life like you used to do and be a useful member of society.”