DROUGHT PROOF: $500K for Warwick saleyards wash

REOPENED: The Warwick saleyards wash is the region’s only public truck wash station.

REOPENED: The Warwick saleyards wash is the region’s only public truck wash station.

A NEW $500,000 recycled water plant at the Warwick Saleyards is set to drought-proof the future of its truck wash.

Southern Downs Regional Council announced this afternoon it had secured the funding from the Queensland Government’s Building our Regions (BoR) program.

The new recycled water plant is expected to reduce the truck wash’s town water consumption by up to 70 per cent.

Mayor Vic Pennisi thanked the state government for providing a viable future for the region’s only public truck wash.

“The Warwick Saleyards is an essential and vital service for the livestock industry in our region, and the truck wash was sorely missed when it was forced to close temporarily in March 2019 due to ongoing drought,” Cr Pennisi said.

“The livestock transport industry is bound by strict Australian biosecurity standards which require operators to routinely wash their trucks to remove animal waste. The closure of the truck wash meant many truck operators had to travel long distances outside of the region to meet these requirements.

“No longer reliant solely on town water and at the mercy of water restrictions, the new recycled water plant will ensure the truck wash can operate long term and during drought times. This will also ensure that the Warwick Saleyards remains financially sustainable and reduce financial pressure on ratepayers.

“Waste water will be collected, treated and recycled at the saleyards to wash heavy vehicles, effectively creating a closed loop system that will require very little additional water and remove the dependency on treated town water which is a scare resource in times of drought.”

State Development Minister Kate Jones said the government was glad to be apart of the project.

“We are facing one of the most difficult times in our State’s history. But we know that to fast-track Queensland’s economic recovery, we need to invest in job-creating projects in regional Queensland,” she said.

“This program will not only create hundreds of construction jobs across the regions, it will create more employment opportunities for locals, helping small businesses in these communities and boosting industry supply chains.”

Warwick livestock carriers called the halt to the wash “bloody shocking” when it was closed temporarily in 2019.