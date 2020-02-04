Drought dealt major blow as storms sweep into Southern Downs

HAPPY FARMING FAMILY: A little bit of rain makes a lot of difference for Bridey, Juanita, Eli and Randal Breen from Echo Valley Farm.

HAPPY FARMING FAMILY: A little bit of rain makes a lot of difference for Bridey, Juanita, Eli and Randal Breen from Echo Valley Farm.

SUMMER rain is set to douse the drought-stricken Southern Downs in up to 200mm of falls this week, prompting cautious optimism among forecasters and farmers alike.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms could be a “punch right in the face” for drought, according to forecasters at Higgins Storm Chasing.

Their seven-day modelling shows a strong chance of more than 50mm falling to the west of Warwick in areas such as Clifton and Inglewood, while more than 100mm may be possible to the east in areas such as Killarney and Goomburra.

“After all the heartache and pain it has caused over the last few years (the area) deserves it,” Jeff Higgins said.

“It won’t be a drought TKO but we could easily see some flooding.”

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie warned flooding would not mean the end of drought in the region.

“We confronted that in 2017 when the drought declaration was lifted after ex-tropical cyclone Debbie,” Cr Dobie said.

“One major rainfall event does not break a drought, you need a return to average across a year.”

Cr Dobie said the State Government would re-evaluate the area’s drought status in late March or early April.

Predictions of ongoing rain nevertheless signal a short reprieve from the oppressive dry that has seen many producers “dragging their feet”, according to Goomburra farmer Randal Breen.

“One of the biggest challenges of surviving drought is that there’s no clear start or end date, so you never know if you should hold on another six months,” he said.

“Seeing this rain finally gives us a sense that maybe the drought will eventually end.”

A culmination of 63mm in January made a significant difference at Echo Valley Farm where major costs were saved in irrigation and, with a little more luck, they may be able to stop paying for feed.

Higgins reports were supported by meteorologist Harry Clark at the Bureau of Meteorology who said a surface trough moving east over southern Queensland was predicted to create a “fairly wet week”.

Mr Clark said there was a 70 per cent chance of rain “every day from Wednesday until next week” with about 10mm forecast each day.

Mr Breen said there was a sense of positivity in being able to start planning and move forward.

The forecast does not come without risks, however.

“If we had regular rainfall now we’d start to see some run off, which is what we need to fill our dams,” Mr Breen said.

“But one of the things we hope we don’t get is a really intense storm, because that can often do more damage than good.”

Echo Valley Farm has prepared for the coming storm season by holding back on its tillage and checking its contour banks.

Elsewhere across the region, Cr Dobie said council is prepared for flooding.

“The rain gauges and the flood sirens have been tested,” Cr Dobie said.