Drought co-ordinator general Shane Stone visited the Southern Downs.
Drought boss gets first-hand look at region

Matthew Purcell
22nd Jan 2020 1:35 PM
AFTER being hand-picked by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as his drought co-ordinator general in December, Shane Stone has hit the ground running.

Mr Stone paid a visit to the Southern Downs on Friday where he met with Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie.

The Emu Swamp Dam project team were also invited to partake in those discussions.

“He was receptive to the project,” Granite Belt Water Limited director Steve Tremellen said.

“It was really an information gathering opportunity for him to find out what’s happening with the project.

“We did our best to let him know where we are up to and we can proceed.

“We’re at the stage where we’ve got a commitment from both state and federal governments and we’re working through the processes of getting dollars in the bank so we can start spending.

“We expect things will start to happen over the next couple of months but it’s been a very slow process,” Mr Tremellen said.

Mr Stone’s job is to keep track of what each tier of government is doing, what’s being done well and what can be improved upon.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie said it was good to meet and share what steps council have put in place to tackle the drought.

“We talked about things like raising the wall of Storm King Dam, the importance of bringing water from outside of our catchment, importance of the rural tank rebate.”

Cr Dobie said they’ve discussed a return visit, where Mr Stone will hold community information sessions.

“We all have to work on the drought together. We have to get the politics out of it because no one wins out of these droughts and ­disasters,” Mr Stone said.

