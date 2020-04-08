Driveway tributes encouraged to honour Anzac legacy

Stanthorpe will have to mark Anzac Day without the usual dawn service and main street parade.

AS THE sun rises on April 25th, residents all over Stanthorpe will take to their driveways to honour fallen soldiers.

The outbreak of coronavirus has seen traditional services cancelled but people are looking for innovative ways to make sure the Anzac spirit burns strong.

Stanthorpe RSL sub-branch president Martin Corbett is not going to let a virus prevent him from honouring our Anzac history.

“We’re asking people to stand on their balcony or at the end of driveways at 6am on Anzac Day and have a minute’s silence,” Mr Corbett said.

“We’ll be sending out a newsletter to our veterans advising them of what they can do.

“I think the community will get behind it.

“I believe ABC radio will be playing the Last Post, Reveille and the Ode so I just hope people can still get that feeling of a dawn service.”

Mr Corbett says Anzac Day services have only previously been cancelled on two other occasions.

“They didn’t have it in 1919 I think during the Spanish flu and didn’t have during World War II.”

Mr Corbett says they will raise flags at certain times of the morning “to show Anzac spirit” but they don’t want a gathering of people.

“No matter what this pandemic is doing we’ve still got to remember the guys who gave us our freedom.

“They gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“I’ll be at the end of my driveway. I have asked a couple neighbours and they’ll be doing it in their driveways.

“Then we can enjoy our own individual gun fire breakfasts from the comfort of home,” Mr Corbett said.